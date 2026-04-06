Iran rejects ceasefire proposal ahead of Trump deadline, sends response via Pakistan
Iran has sent Pakistan its 10-point response, Iranian media reports, rejecting a ceasefire and instead outlining demands including a permanent end to hostilities
Iran has delivered its formal response to proposal aimed at ending the war through Pakistan, Iranian state media IRNA reported, rejecting the ceasefire plan outright and presenting a counter-position with multiple conditions.
According to IRNA, Tehran’s response consists of ten paragraphs and calls for a permanent end to the war rather than a temporary ceasefire.
In its reply, Tehran insists on a permanent end to the conflict rather than a temporary halt in fighting, and sets out a series of demands including the lifting of sanctions, reconstruction arrangements, an end to regional conflicts, and guarantees for safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz.
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The US plan, informally referred to as the “Islamabad Accord”, reportedly outlined an immediate ceasefire as a first phase, followed by 15 to 20 days of negotiations to reach a broader regional settlement, including a framework governing the Strait of Hormuz.
However, Iran’s response rejected the ceasefire component of the proposal, instead insisting on broader conditions for any agreement. A source told i24NEWS that the positions between the US and Iran remain far apart, saying: “The gaps are very big.”
The developments come ahead of a deadline set by U.S. President Trump, who had previously warned Iran to reach an agreement by Tuesday at 8 p.m. Eastern Time or face potential strikes on strategic infrastructure.