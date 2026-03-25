Iran rejects US proposal to end war, sets conditions for ceasefire

Iran has rejected a United States proposal aimed at ending the ongoing war, saying any ceasefire will occur only on Tehran’s terms, according to a senior political security official cited by Press TV.

The official said Iran “will not allow US President Donald Trump to dictate the timing of the war's end,” adding that “Iran will end the war when it decides to do so and when its own conditions are met.” The source said Tehran would continue its military operations and inflict “heavy blows” until its demands are fulfilled.

According to the official, Washington has pursued negotiations through multiple diplomatic channels, presenting proposals that Iran considers “excessive” and disconnected from what it described as US battlefield failures. Tehran has classified the latest proposal, delivered through a regional intermediary, as a tactic to increase pressure and has responded negatively.

The official outlined five conditions for ending the war, including a complete halt to what was described as “aggression and assassinations,” guarantees to prevent the conflict from resuming, and “guaranteed and clearly defined payment of war damages and reparations.” Additional conditions include ending the conflict across all regional fronts involving allied groups and securing international recognition of Iran’s authority over the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran has informed intermediaries that “a ceasefire is contingent upon the acceptance of all of its conditions” and that “no negotiations will be held prior to that.” The official added that Iran’s defensive operations would continue until these conditions are met.

The source also referenced previous rounds of negotiations in 2025, describing them as deceptive and alleging that the United States did not intend to engage in meaningful dialogue. Tehran said the latest proposal follows a pattern of diplomacy accompanied by military action.

The statements come as the conflict, which Iran describes as beginning on February 28, continues to escalate across the region, with both sides engaged in ongoing strikes and diplomatic efforts showing no immediate signs of progress.