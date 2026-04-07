Iran has outlined a proposal to end hostilities that includes security guarantees, sanctions relief, and new arrangements for maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, according to two senior Iranian officials cited by The New York Times. Iran's counter-position follows a US ceasefire proposal brokered through Pakistan, which Tehran rejected outright on Monday.

The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the negotiations, said the proposal requires guarantees that Iran would not be attacked again, an end to Israeli strikes against Hezbollah in Lebanon, and the lifting of all sanctions imposed on Tehran.

In return, Iran would lift its de facto blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping route. The proposal also includes a plan to impose a fee of roughly $2 million per ship passing through the waterway.

According to the officials, Iran would share the revenue from the fees with Oman, which lies across the strait. Tehran would allocate its portion of the proceeds toward rebuilding infrastructure damaged in recent US and Israeli strikes, rather than seeking direct financial compensation.

The US-backed initial proposal, informally called the “Islamabad Accord,” reportedly outlined an immediate ceasefire followed by 15 to 20 days of negotiations toward a broader regional settlement, including governance of the strait. Iran’s response rejected the ceasefire component, with a source telling i24NEWS that "The gaps are very big."

The developments come ahead of a Tuesday 8pm Eastern Time deadline set by US President Donald Trump, who warned Iran to reach an agreement or face potential strikes on strategic infrastructure that would take Iran 'back to the stone age.'