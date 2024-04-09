Iran's IRGC naval chief warns over strait closure amid tensions with Israel

In a statement on Tuesday, Alireza Tangsiri, the commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) navy, has issued a stark warning regarding the closure of the vital Strait of Hormuz.

Speaking to the pro-Hezbollah Lebanese outlet al-Meyadeen, Tangsiri asserted that Iran possesses the capability to close the Strait of Hormuz if it deems necessary.

However, he emphasized that such action is not currently being taken, but could be reconsidered if Iran perceives any attempts by adversaries to disrupt its operations in the region.

The Strait of Hormuz is a crucial waterway through which a significant portion of the world's oil exports pass, making it a vital artery for global energy supplies. Iran has previously threatened to close the strait in response to escalating tensions with Israel and the United States, using it as a strategic lever in its geopolitical maneuvers.

(AP Photo)

Tangsiri also expressed concerns over Israel's presence in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), characterizing it as a direct threat to Iran's security interests.

He alleged that Israeli entities in the UAE are not solely engaged in economic activities but are also involved in security and military operations, posing a significant challenge to Iran's regional stability.

Furthermore, Tangsiri addressed the recent alleged Israeli airstrike on Iran's consulate in Damascus, Syria, which resulted in the deaths of several Revolutionary Guards officers.

(AP Photo/Omar Sanadiki)

While affirming Iran's commitment to retaliating against such provocations, Tangsiri stressed the importance of a measured response.

"We do not get hit without striking back, but we are also not hasty in our retaliation," Tangsiri remarked.