Iran’s Jewish community 'praises' attack on Israel amid regime pressure

Iran's Jewish community has issued public praise for the country's recent attack on Israel, albeit under circumstances believed to be marked by coercion and fear.

The statement, posted on the community's Telegram page, expressed gratitude towards Iran's armed forces for their role in the massive aerial bombardment of Israel over the weekend.

Alireza Nader, an expert on Iran, told the Jerusalem Post that the praise comes from regime's exploitation of the Jewish minority for propaganda purposes, noting that such expressions of support often come under duress.

He explained that whenever Iran seeks retribution against Israel, it tends to turn to its Jewish citizens, effectively holding them hostage to its political agenda.

The Telegram statement also made reference to Iran's retaliation against Israel following the reported strike that killed Iranian General Mohammad Reza Zahedi and six other regime officials in Damascus on April 1. It commended the Iranian armed forces for their efforts in "punishing the Zionist enemy."

AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi

Despite outward expressions of support, Iran's Jewish population faces significant challenges.

Official figures indicate that approximately 9,000 Jews remain in Iran, a stark minority in a country of nearly 90 million people. Experts classify Iran's Jews as second-class citizens, subjected to various forms of discrimination.

In a troubling development reported in 2023, the Iranian government reportedly pressured the Jewish community not to celebrate the end of Passover but instead participate in the annual anti-Israel demonstration known as al-Quds Day.