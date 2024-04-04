Iran's Khamenei posts in Hebrew amid fears of escalation in Israel's north

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei overnight posted threats in Hebrew on his X (formerly Twitter) account. He said: "With God's help we will make the Zionists repent of their crime of aggression against the Iranian consulate in Damascus," referring to the strike that killed eight.

"This year’s QudsDay will be an international outcry against the usurping Zionist regime," added Khamenei in a separate post raising security concerns on last Friday of Ramadan.

(AP Photo/Omar Sanadiki)

Israeli security pundits believe that Hezbollah on Friday could open the front. Increased security is reported in Israel's north as the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) called up air defense reservists.

This is not the first threat Iran has expressed since the strike on its consulate in Syrian capital. Earlier on Wednesday, the spokesperson of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) said: "We will soon witness further deadly attacks against Israel, and the resistance front will fulfil its duty."