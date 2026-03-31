Sources quoted by The New York Times overnight described a situation of deep dysfunction in Tehran, where decision-making has been severely disrupted following joint US and Israeli strikes. Officials said damage to communications infrastructure has fueled paranoia among senior figures, who now fear their conversations are being intercepted, leading many to avoid direct contact altogether. This has hindered coordination of military responses and stalled efforts to formulate positions in potential negotiations.

According to the report, the breakdown in communication has also intensified internal power struggles. Intelligence assessments indicate that Mojtaba Khamenei currently serves largely as a symbolic figure, while decision-making authority has shifted to the remaining leadership of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. US officials said more hardline elements within the Guards have become increasingly influential, filling the vacuum left by weakened political and religious leadership.

A senior military official cited in the report said Iran’s central command structure has been significantly degraded, forcing a shift to decentralized operations. Local commanders are now acting independently, without coordination from Tehran, a development that has reduced the effectiveness of Iranian military actions.

US officials also noted growing frustration within the Trump administration over the lack of a clear Iranian counterpart for negotiations. According to the report, the current leadership structure has made it difficult for Tehran to respond coherently to US diplomatic proposals.

People familiar with the intelligence assessments said Washington believes Iran would only agree to a deal under severe economic pressure. However, current officials assess that Tehran does not yet view itself as losing the conflict, contributing to the ongoing stalemate.

Israeli officials speaking to The New York Times compared the situation in Iran to the breakdown experienced by Hamas in Gaza after its leadership was eliminated. They said communication challenges are forcing reliance on intermediaries and slow exchanges, complicating both military coordination and diplomatic efforts, and leaving uncertainty over who is authorized to make decisions on behalf of the Iranian government.