Sources close to the inner circle of Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei told Reuters that the 56-year-old leader is suffering from severe facial disfigurement and significant leg injuries sustained during the initial airstrike that killed his father.

Despite these life-altering wounds, he is said to remain 'mentally sharp' and is actively managing the state’s survival from a secure, undisclosed location.

Despite the physical toll, those familiar with his condition say Khamenei remains 'mentally alert' and actively engaged in the country’s highest-level decision-making. He is reportedly participating in key meetings through audio conferencing and continues to weigh in on strategic matters for Iran, including negotiations with Washington.

His voice remains the final authority on the current peace talks, with insiders confirming that he is personally dictating the terms being presented by the delegation in Pakistan.