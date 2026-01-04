Report: Senior Iranian officials acknowledge Iran had been thrust into survival mode amid protests and military threats

On Friday, after former US President Donald Trump threatened military action, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council held a late-night emergency meeting to discuss ways to contain nationwide protests with less violence and to prepare for potential strikes, three Iranian officials familiar with government deliberations told The New York Times. The officials requested anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the discussions.

The three sources said senior officials privately acknowledged that the Islamic Republic had been thrust into “survival mode” as protests continued to rage. They added that the government faces limited options to address both economic challenges fueling public unrest and potential conflict with Israel and the United States.

President Masoud Pezeshkian has repeatedly highlighted the severity of the country’s problems, telling the public that he had “no ideas” for solving Iran’s multiple crises, according to the officials.

Last week, Pezeshkian held two emergency meetings with his economic advisory committee, asking for guidance and written talking points if the crises deepen, two officials familiar with the meetings told the outlet. Some advisers reportedly suggested that the president emphasize Iran’s dual-power structure, noting that key decisions are made by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The emergency sessions come amid rising tensions following Trump’s statements and a struggling economy, which have contributed to escalating protests across the country. Officials are said to be weighing measured approaches to avoid inflaming public anger while maintaining security.

It remains unclear how Iran will respond to the protests in the coming days or whether any military escalation will occur. The government appears focused on monitoring developments and preparing contingency plans as the situation evolves.

Officials emphasized that the discussions are ongoing, and further decisions will depend on how the protests and regional dynamics develop over the next days.