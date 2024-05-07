Iran's Nuclear Chief describes talks with IAEA's Grossi as 'positive'

Iran's nuclear chief, Mohammad Eslami, has described the recent discussions with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi in Tehran as "positive."

Eslami affirmed Tehran's commitment to continued interaction with the IAEA over unresolved issues regarding its nuclear program.

According to reports, Grossi arrived in Tehran leading a delegation to participate in a nuclear conference and engage in negotiations with top nuclear and political officials of the country.

During his visit, Grossi held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and is scheduled to meet with Mohammad Eslami, the chief of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran.

Following his meeting with the foreign minister, Grossi took to social media to share that he proposed "concrete practical measures" aimed at restoring confidence-building processes and increasing transparency in Iran's nuclear activities.