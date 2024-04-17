Iran's president reiterates next attack will make Israel 'regret' retaliation

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi issued a new series of threats to Israel, following reports on a retaliation to the Iran's attack over the weekend, during a speech at an annual army parade.

Later in the day, Iran's Naval Commander Shahram Irani announced military escorts for Iranian commercial ships traveling to the Red Sea, as reported in the IRGC-owned semi-official Tasnim news agency.

During the military parade speech, Iran's attack on Israel was described by Raisi as an operation to serve as a "punishment for the enemy," and the targets were were "centers that were contributing to targeting" Iranian interests.

"They must know that even the smallest harm caused to Iran will receive a strong response. Our enemies know that the blow they will receive will make them regret it," the Raisi warned, while speaking at the annual army parade that was relocated to a barracks north of the capital rather than its usual venue on a highway in Tehran, nor was it broadcasted on state TV as in previous years.

"I tell the countries of the region that our strength is a force for maintaining security and stability, there is no need for foreign forces in the Gulf region," he was quoted as saying, in a thinly veiled threat towards the "international coalition" that participated in defending the Iranian attack.

According to reports, the Israeli government would wait for the "right moment" to act and may do so in a limited manner. Former IDF intelligence officer, Raphaël Jerusalmy, described the response as "it will hurt without leading to a generalized war."