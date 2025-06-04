Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei rejects US nuclear deal offer in speech

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei rejected the Trump administration's offer for a nuclear deal on Wednesday, saying it compromised the country's "national independence."

In an address marking the 36th anniversary of late leader Ruhollah Khomeini, Khamenei said that the "proposal contradicts our nation’s belief in self-reliance and the principle of 'We Can.'"

Last weekend, US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff submitted a proposal to Iran for a nuclear deal, with the Trump administration urging Tehran to accept it or face the consequences.

Iran, which Western countries have reportedly warned US President Donald Trump may be using the negotiations as a means to buy it more time as it continues to enrich uranium, has not yet formally responded to the proposal.

While initial reports suggested that Witkoff's outline had allowed uranium enrichment, news site Axios said that the report would allow enrichment to continue for a limited time. Afterward, an international consortium would oversee the enrichment, although the details of this are likely to be negotiated. Trump and other US officials have reaffirmed that no uranium enrichment will be allowed in Iran, a point which Tehran says is a non-starter.