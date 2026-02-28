The office of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, was attacked Saturday morning in central Tehran, according to local reports. A senior official told Reuters that Khamenei was not in the city and has been moved to a secure location.

Iranian media also reported airstrikes across multiple areas of Tehran, including near the presidential palace and government offices.

The strikes were carried out by Israel and the United States. Israel’s Defense Minister, Israel Katz, declared a state of emergency nationwide, citing “a missile and UAV attack against the State of Israel and its civilian population.”

The Home Front Command has restricted activity across the country, allowing only essential work. Schools, gatherings, and nonessential workplaces are closed.

In response to the situation, Israel’s Minister Miri Regev announced that all civilian flights are suspended. Airlines including Air Haifa have canceled flights to and from Israel.