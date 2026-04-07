Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is unconscious in Qom - report

Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is unconscious and receiving treatment in the city of Qom, Iran, and is currently unable to participate in decision-making, according to a diplomatic memo cited by multiple intelligence sources. The document, seen by The Times, is understood to be based on US and Israeli intelligence assessments and shared with Gulf allies.

The memo, reviewed by the British newspaper, suggests that Khamenei is being treated for a severe medical condition in Qom, traditionally Iran’s religious center and the site of major Shiite seminaries. It states that he is “unable to be involved in any decision-making by the regime,” marking the first publicly reported confirmation of his location since the start of the war.

Iran’s new leader has not made a public appearance since the war began, and messages attributed to him have been distributed by state media. Tehran has not officially confirmed details of his medical status or treatment, and no government statement has been issued on the reports.

The intelligence memo also reportedly contains preparations related to the burial of his late father, former supreme leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in the opening strikes of the Iran war on February 28. The report says burial arrangements have been made in Qom, although Iranian authorities have not publicly elaborated on these plans.