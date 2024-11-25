Iran's supreme leader says Netanyahu should be given death sentence

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said on Monday that the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court against Prime Minister Benjamin is not enough, and that he should be given the death penalty.

Khamenei spoke at a meeting with members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Basij force, one of the five branches of the organization that acts as a sort of auxillary army.

Israel "has not won in Gaza and Lebanon and will never win," Khamenei said.

He also threatened that Israel would be destroyed in a day if facing the Basij.

The Basij was formed after the Islamic Revolution in 1979, with the paramilitary force participating in the Iran-Iraq war of the 1980s. Afterward, members that have returned to society as a popular movement bent on preserving the revolution, which includes enforcing anti-Western policy and modesty standards.