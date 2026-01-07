Iran’s top general warns US, Israel against 'threatening rhetoric' and protest support

Iran’s top military commander has issued a sharp warning to the United States and Israel, accusing both countries of stoking unrest inside Iran and escalating tensions through what he described as hostile public statements.

Speaking in comments carried by Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency, Armed Forces Chief of Staff General Amir Hatami said Tehran views recent remarks by U.S. and Israeli leaders as direct threats to the country’s security and sovereignty.

He cautioned that Iran would not ignore such actions if they continue.

Hatami said the growing intensity of rhetoric directed at Iran, combined with expressions of support for protest movements, crosses a red line for the Islamic Republic. He stressed that Iran reserves the right to respond if it believes its national interests are being endangered.

The warning comes amid heightened diplomatic friction. In recent days, U.S. President Donald Trump said Washington could intervene if Iranian authorities violently suppress anti-government demonstrations.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has also voiced public backing for protesters, praising what he described as their courage and determination.

Iranian officials view those statements as interference in domestic affairs and part of a broader pressure campaign aimed at destabilizing the country. Hatami’s remarks reflect growing sensitivity within Iran’s leadership as protests and economic pressures continue to strain the political landscape.