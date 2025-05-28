Iran said to agree to pause nuclear enrichment if U.S. recognizes its right to enrich uranium for civilian uses

Iran is expected to agree to pause its enrichment of uranium in the even the U.S. recognizes the Islamic Republic's right to enrich uranium for civilian purposes, unnamed sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

Tehran and Washington are expected to hold a sixth round of talks to solve a decades-long dispute over Iran's nuclear programme, with U.S. President Donald Trump predicting "good news."

The two countries have clashed over the issue of uranium enrichment in Iran, which Washington says is a possible pathway to building nuclear weapons and must be brought to zero. Tehran maintains its nuclear program is exclusively for civilian purposes and views its enrichment industry as a red line.