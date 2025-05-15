Iran says ready for a nuclear deal if US sanctions lifted

Ali Shamkhani, influential advisor to Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, has stated that Tehran is ready to strike a nuclear deal with the United States, provided that all economic sanctions are immediately lifted. In an interview with NBC News on Wednesday, this high-ranking official from Khamenei's inner circle outlined Iran's proposed terms: a commitment to never develop nuclear weapons, the elimination of highly enriched uranium stockpiles, limiting enrichment to civilian levels, and allowing international inspections.

Shamkhani, when asked if Iran would sign a deal today if these conditions were met, answered in the affirmative. He said it was still possible, if the US acts as it says it will, to have better relations. These statements come after US President Donald Trump extended an olive branch, while simultaneously threatening severe economic sanctions in case of refusal, and even military action. Last week, Trump had stated that Iran had a choice regarding its nuclear program: "peacefully dismantle its nuclear facilities or see them violently destroyed."

Shamkhani criticized this approach, saying Iran has not seen the olive branch. "These are just barbed wires." He also expressed concerns about a possible attempt by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to sabotage the negotiations through Israel's lobbies in Washington. That being said, if Netanyahu's effect is diminished, a deal can be signed, he concluded.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has described the discussions as "difficult but useful," emphasizing that "enrichment is a matter on which Iran will not yield. However, its dimensions, levels, or quantities might change for a period to establish trust." These comments came a few hours after Trump, during his tour of the Gulf, issued an ultimatum to Iran: Stop supporting proxy groups in the Middle East and halt its nuclear weapons program as preconditions for any potential agreement.