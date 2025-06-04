Iran sentences man accused of spying for Israel to death

The Iranian Supreme Court has sentenced a man to death accused of spying for Israel on Wednesday. The alleged spy was accused of transporting the material used to eliminate Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in 2020. Iran had then accused Israel of orchestrating the death of Mr. Fakhrizadeh, labelling his elimination as an act of "state terrorism."

Fakhrizadeh had been killed when his car was ambushed on a highway outside Tehran in November 2020. He was reportedly shot by a remote-controlled machine gun. However in 2021, the New York Times reported that the scientist had been killed by a robot.

In total, nine people have already been sentenced to death in Iran since 2022 for allegedly participating in the elimination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh and aiding Israel.