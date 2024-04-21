Iran set to receive Russian Su-35 fighter jets amid deepening cooperation

Iran is poised to take delivery of the latest batch of Russian Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets within the next few days, marking a significant step forward in Tehran's efforts to modernize its air force.

The impending arrival of these advanced aircraft comes a year after Iran finalized an agreement to purchase them from Russia.

According to reports from Germany's dpa news agency, citing Iranian media sources, the first shipment of Sukhoi Su-35s is imminent, with Iran having already completed the purchase in November of the previous year.

The delivery signifies a crucial milestone in Iran's ongoing efforts to address the challenges posed by its aging fleet of aircraft and the difficulties in procuring spare parts to maintain operational readiness.

The deal between Iran and Russia underscores the deepening of the defense cooperation between the two nations, a relationship that has garnered increased attention, particularly against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine.

This collaboration has extended beyond conventional arms sales, with reports emerging last year of Iran training Russian personnel in the operation of Iranian-made drones. However, it was also noted that Russia has encountered technical issues with the drones acquired from Iran.

Iranian Defense Ministry via AP

The strengthening ties between Iran and Russia have drawn scrutiny from the international community, particularly the United States.

In July 2022, U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan raised concerns over Russia's engagement with Iran, suggesting that Russia was exploring the possibility of acquiring unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) from Iran.