Iran showcases new, advanced missile systems amid US threat

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corp revealed their latest missile systems on Saturday, which have been deployed on three different Iranian islands.

This comes amid increased US pressure to return to the negotiation table over Iran's nuclear, with US President Donald Trump implementing a return to his "maximum pressure" policy.

Commodore Alireza Tangsiri, the head of the IRGC's naval force, threatened that "the enemy would be beaten" in the event of a military confrontation. He boasted missile units, submarines, unmanned aircraft, and defense systems deployed in the Strait of Hormuz, located in the Persian Gulf, and in the islands in the region.

A new hangar was revealed in one of the sites that contains the new missile systems. According to the IRGC, these missiles have the ability to destroy maritime targets up to 600 kilometers (373 miles) from their deployment sites.

Last week, a US official told i24NEWS that Trump gave Khamenei a two-month ultimatum to reach a nuclear agreement. National Security Council Spokesperson Brian Hughes threatened "devastating' results.

Therefore, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian attacked Donald Trump in a speech he made, saying "I will not negotiate with you even under threats." This, after a few days prior, Trump wrote a letter to Iran, asking to restart negotiations on the nuclear issue.