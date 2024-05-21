In rare request, Iran sought help from U.S. over president crash

The United States State Department on Monday said Iran, the country that has had no diplomatic relations with Washington since the 979 Islamic revolution, reached out after Ebrahim Raisi's helicopter crash earlier on Sunday.

Washington stressed that it had been unable, largely due to logistical reasons, to accept the assistance.

AP

"We were asked for assistance by the Iranian government. We did make clear to them that we would offer assistance, as we would do in response to any request by a foreign government in this sort of situation," the State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters.

"Ultimately, largely for logistical reasons, we were unable to provide that assistance," added Miller, without providing further details.

(AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

The United States offered its condolences after the helicopter, carrying Raisi as well as Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and six other passengers and crew, crashed on Sunday. All passengers died in the incident.