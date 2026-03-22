An Iranian official has said the Strait of Hormuz remains open to international shipping but excludes vessels linked to “Iran’s enemies.” This was stated following a 48-hour ultimatum issued by US President Donald Trump demanding the waterway be fully reopened.

Ali Mousavi, Iran’s representative to the UN’s International Maritime Organization (IMO), said passage through the strategic strait continues under coordination with Iranian authorities on security and safety arrangements. He added that Tehran is prepared to cooperate with the IMO to help protect commercial shipping, according to and Iranian news agency.

The statement came hours after Trump warned that Iran must “FULLY OPEN” the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours or face potential U.S. military action targeting Iranian power infrastructure. The ultimatum sets a deadline for Monday, March 23, at 7:44 p.m. EST.

The Strait of Hormuz, located between Oman and Iran, is one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints, with a large share of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments passing through it daily. Any disruption to traffic in the narrow waterway has historically raised concerns over global energy supply stability.

Mousavi reiterated Tehran’s position that “diplomacy remains Iran’s priority,” but said that a “complete cessation of aggression” and the establishment of “mutual trust and confidence” were necessary for broader stability in maritime operations.