A rapid reversal by Iran over statements regarding the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz has exposed growing divisions between the country’s political leadership and its military hard-liners, recordings shared with The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) show, amid ongoing tensions in the Gulf and ceasefire-related diplomacy.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced on X on Friday that the Strait of Hormuz was “completely open,” in what was described by sources as an attempt to signal flexibility during sensitive negotiations involving the United States. The message reportedly drew immediate attention internationally, including a positive reaction from US President Donald Trump.

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However, the announcement quickly triggered internal pushback in Tehran. A recording shared with the WSJ of a voice identifying itself as a member of the Revolutionary Guard’s naval forces broadcast a message over marine radio stating the strait remained closed and that ships required permission to pass. At the same time, the Tasnim news agency, which is affiliated with the Revolutionary Guard, criticized the foreign minister’s communication, saying, “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs should reconsider this type of communication.”

Iran later formally announced that the strait had been closed. The UK Maritime Trade Operations reported multiple maritime incidents in the region, including reports of gunfire directed at a tanker near Oman and damage to a containership after what was described as an unknown projectile, though no injuries were reported.

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The dispute highlighted tensions between Iran’s diplomatic channel and its military establishment, which has gained influence since the war began. A senior Iranian lawmaker, Morteza Mahmoudi, also called for Araghchi’s removal, accusing him of undermining Iran’s position and benefiting US interests. The episode echoes earlier internal disputes during the war, when senior Iranian officials were publicly contradicted by hard-line military elements following comments suggesting de-escalation.