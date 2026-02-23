Iran: student chant 'death to the Islamic Republic' as protests continue for 3rd day

Anti-regime protests continued for a third day across Iranian universities on Monday as students expressed outrage over the killing of demonstrators and the government’s perceived attempt to restore calm.

At Al-Zahra University, students burned the flag of the Islamic Republic and chanted slogans such as “Death to the Islamic Republic” and “This is the final battle, Pahlavi is coming back.”

In Mashhad, students at Ferdowsi University marched across campus chanting, “Freedom, Freedom, This is the year of blood; Seyed Ali will be overthrown,” alongside the revolutionary chant, “Cannons, Tanks, Machine Guns; they no longer work.” Clashes between students and Basij or security forces were reported.

Simultaneously, a memorial gathering was held at Mashhad University of Medical Sciences, honoring those killed in recent unrest while cries for liberty echoed across the campus.

Authorities consider Mashhad a conservative stronghold, making the protests there particularly notable. By directly chanting against Ali Khamenei, students are openly challenging the country’s highest authority, signaling the intensity of the unrest.

The Indian Embassy in Tehran issued an urgent advisory, urging all Indian nationals in Iran to leave the country immediately using 'any available means of transport.'