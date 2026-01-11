Iran threatens retaliation against Israel, US bases if Washington intervenes

Iran warned on Sunday that it would retaliate against Israel and U.S. military installations across the Middle East if Washington launches a military attack, as nationwide protests continue to challenge the country’s leadership.

Speaking in parliament, Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said any U.S. strike on Iranian territory would prompt a forceful response, describing Israel and American bases in the region as “legitimate targets” in the event of military intervention.

The warning comes as U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized Iran’s handling of the unrest and suggested Washington could take action if Iranian authorities use force against demonstrators. On Saturday, Trump said the United States stood “ready to help,” a statement that heightened tensions across the region.

Israeli officials said the country has raised its state of alert amid concerns that U.S. involvement could trigger a broader confrontation.

Sources familiar with recent security discussions said Israel is closely monitoring developments in Iran but has not publicly indicated plans to intervene.

Iran has been gripped by widespread protests in recent days, with authorities imposing severe restrictions on internet access, making it difficult to independently verify conditions on the ground. Iranian officials have said security forces are acting to restore order and have blamed foreign powers for fueling the unrest.

The escalating rhetoric marks a sharp rise in regional tensions only weeks after a brief military confrontation between Israel and Iran, during which U.S. forces took part in strikes alongside Israel.

Trump has warned Iran’s leadership against repeating past crackdowns, saying the United States would respond forcefully if demonstrators were targeted. The White House has said the president is closely watching developments but has not confirmed whether military options are under active consideration.