Iran threatens to attack US troops in Middle East if talks fail
Defense Minister Major General Aziz Nasirzadeh hopes the talks succeed, but 'if they don't and conflict is imposed on us, without hesitation, we will target all US bases in the host countries'
1 min read
Iran's Defense Minister Major General Aziz Nasirzadeh on Wednesday threatened to attack US troops in Middle East bases if nuclear talks fail and conflict erupts.
He said that he hopes the talks succeed, but "if they don't and conflict is imposed on us, without hesitation, we will target all US bases in the host countries. In that case, US must leave the region."
