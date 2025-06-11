Iran threatens to attack US troops in Middle East if talks fail

Defense Minister Major General Aziz Nasirzadeh hopes the talks succeed, but 'if they don't and conflict is imposed on us, without hesitation, we will target all US bases in the host countries'

Iranian army commander General Abdolrahim Mousavi (left) speaks with Defense Minister General Aziz Nasirzadeh in a ceremony to deliver domestically-built drones to the army in an undisclosed location in Iran
Iranian army commander General Abdolrahim Mousavi (left) speaks with Defense Minister General Aziz Nasirzadeh in a ceremony to deliver domestically-built drones to the army in an undisclosed location in Iran Iranian Army via AP

Iran's Defense Minister Major General Aziz Nasirzadeh on Wednesday threatened to attack US troops in Middle East bases if nuclear talks fail and conflict erupts.

He said that he hopes the talks succeed, but "if they don't and conflict is imposed on us, without hesitation, we will target all US bases in the host countries. In that case, US must leave the region."

