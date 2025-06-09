Iran threatens to target Israeli nuclear sites if IDF strikes Iranian ones

Iran threatened to attack secret Israeli nuclear sites if any Iranian nuclear facilities come under attack, according to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) on Monday.

The official Iranian news outlet said that Tehran has a bank of Israeli targets available.

This comes amid stalled nuclear talks between Iran and the US, with Tehran shutting down a proposal submitted by Special Envoy Steve Witkoff. US President Donald Trump has warned Iran that his patience will not last forever, voicing his suspicions that the Islamic Republic is "tapping him along."

The International Atomic Energy Agency, the UN's nuclear watchdog, has raised red flags over Iran's nuclear enrichment, with director Rafael Grossi saying that uranium traces have been detected in Iranian sites where no uranium is supposed to have been.