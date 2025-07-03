Iran to coordinate with IAEA through Supreme Security Council - Araghchi

Recommended -

Iran said its coordination with the UN nuclear watchdog "will be channeled through Iran's Supreme National Security Council," according to an X post by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Thursday.

Araghchi was responding to statement by Germany's foreign ministry, which said that Iran suspending coordination with the International Atomic Energy Agency "sends a devastating message: it eliminates any possibility of international oversight of the Iranian nuclear program, which is crucial for a diplomatic solution."

"Fake news," Araghchi wrote, then launched into a tirade against Germany for its ongoing support for Israel, including the Israeli and US strikes against Iran's nuclear facilities, which he called "unlawful."

Germany, he said, repudiated "its JCPOA commitments by openly demanding 'zero enrichment' in Iran," referring to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal – the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

"Iranians were already put off by Germany's Nazi-style backing of Genocide in Gaza, and its support for Sadam’s war on Iran by providing materials for chemical weapons," Araghchi added. "The explicit German support for the bombing of Iran has obliterated the notion that the German regime harbors anything but malice towards Iranians."