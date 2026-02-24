Iran to deliver stance on nuclear issue to US on Wednesday | LIVE BLOG

Report: Trump's decision to attack Iran depends on the opinion of Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

US President Donald Trump's decision to order airstrikes against Iran will depend on the recommendations of his envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner regarding Tehran's willingness and ability to reach an agreement renouncing its nuclear weapons production capabilities, reports The Guardian.

According to officials familiar with the matter, he has been warned that an attack would likely not deliver a decisive blow and could instead draw the United States into a broader and protracted conflict in the Middle East.