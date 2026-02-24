Iran to deliver stance on nuclear issue to US on Wednesday | LIVE BLOG
US President Trump's decision to attack Iran depends on the opinion of his emissaries Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, The Guardian reports
Machine guns positioned around universities in Tehran
https://x.com/i/web/status/2026228131871223940
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Military helicopter crashes in Iran’s Isfahan province, 4 killed
A military helicopter on a training flight crashed Tuesday in Dorcheh, killing the pilot, co-pilot, and two people on the ground at a local market, Iranian media reported. Authorities say a possible technical malfunction may have caused the accident.
https://x.com/i/web/status/2026195089479880707
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Israel considers early elections in September, says Education Minister
Education Minister Yoav Kisch told Galei Tzahal on Tuesday that the government has seriously discussed the possibility of moving the elections up to September 1. “I think it’s possible; we will begin the school year on September 2 if we are asked to do so,” Kisch said.
Report: Trump's decision to attack Iran depends on the opinion of Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.
US President Donald Trump's decision to order airstrikes against Iran will depend on the recommendations of his envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner regarding Tehran's willingness and ability to reach an agreement renouncing its nuclear weapons production capabilities, reports The Guardian.
According to officials familiar with the matter, he has been warned that an attack would likely not deliver a decisive blow and could instead draw the United States into a broader and protracted conflict in the Middle East.
Yair Golan calls for seizing a "unique opportunity" to strike Iran
The chairman of the Democrats party, Yair Golan, stated this morning on Kan Reshet Bet radio that Israel faces a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to strike Iran and definitively exclude it from the "axis of evil." According to him, such a move could pave the way for the consolidation of a moderate axis in the region and bring about profound change in the Middle East. He nevertheless emphasized the complexity of the situation, asserting that the focus must remain on Iran's capabilities, which directly threaten Israel.
Before negotiations resume, Iran will deliver US its stance on nuclear issues on Wednesday
Two days before the third round of talks between Washington and Tehran scheduled to take place in Geneva, the head of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Ali Larijani, is due to travel to Muscat, the capital of Oman, on Wednesday to officially deliver Iran's response to the nuclear issue. This move comes amid heightened tensions, as the United States and Iran prepare to resume diplomatic discussions.