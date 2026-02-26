Negotiations between the United States and Iran are ongoing in Geneva as both sides attempt to find a diplomatic solution to the escalating nuclear standoff. According to US officials speaking to the Wall Street Journal, American negotiators have made clear that Iran must dismantle its three main nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, and surrender its remaining enriched uranium to the United States.

The US team is also demanding that any agreement be permanent, rejecting the phased sunset provisions that allowed certain restrictions to lapse under the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Republicans have long criticized the JCPOA as too weak, and President Donald Trump formally withdrew the United States from the deal during his first term, reinstating severe sanctions on Tehran.

Tensions remain high. President Trump has warned of military action if a deal is not reached, and US forces have been massed near Iran, including two aircraft carriers, advanced warplanes, destroyers, and missile defense systems. While the Americans are insisting on zero enrichment, they may allow Iran to restart a reactor in Tehran capable of very low-level enrichment for medical purposes.

At the same time, reports from The New York Times indicate that Iran is preparing a proposal designed to preserve a limited enrichment capability while offering President Trump a political victory.

Four Iranian officials who spoke on condition of anonymity said the plan would suspend most nuclear activity for three to five years, after which Iran would join a regional nuclear consortium. The country would maintain only a minimal 1.5 percent enrichment level strictly for medical research, and its 400 kilograms of highly enriched uranium would be diluted in phases. Access for International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors would be provided to monitor compliance at every stage.

Diplomats from both sides face the challenge of reconciling these positions. Tehran seeks to retain some nuclear capability, while Washington demands verifiable restrictions that leave no ambiguity about Iran’s long-term intentions. How these negotiations unfold could determine whether diplomacy can prevent a military confrontation in the region.