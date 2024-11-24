Iran to resume talks on its nuclear program

Tehran announced that it would start discussions on its nuclear program with Germany, France, Great Britain, and the European Union this Friday, a spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry announced this Sunday. The negotiations could take place in Geneva, Switzerland, according to media reports.

Time is ticking for the Islamic Republic, which would like to obtain guarantees in exchange for concessions, before the start of the Trump administration that has vowed to strengthen sanctions against Tehran.

During his previous term, Donald Trump withdrew the US from the 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and the major world powers. In response, the Iranian regime gradually freed itself from its obligations, notably significantly increasing its stock of enriched uranium.