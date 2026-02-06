Iran, U.S. hold positions in Oman talks, sources say

Iran has not budged from its position concerning uranium enrichment in the Oman talks on Friday, the Wall Street Journal reported citing sources familiar with the discussions. According to the report, neither side moved much from its initial position.

Ending nuclear enrichment is a key U.S. requirement as it's massing aircraft carriers in the region in case of escalation.

Oman's top diplomat Badr Albusaidi, who served as the mediator, spoke of "very serious talks mediating between Iran and the US in Muscat today."

"It was useful to clarify both Iranian and American thinking and identify areas for possible progress. We aim to reconvene in due course, with the results to be considered carefully in Tehran and Washington," he added.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told Iran's state media that "any dialog requires refraining from threats and pressure," adding that Tehran "only discusses its nuclear issue. We do not discuss any other issue with the U.S."

The U.S. was represented by special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.