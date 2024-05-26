An Iranian court has rejected the appeal of Arvin Ghahremani, a 20-year-old Jewish man sentenced to death for killing a Muslim man in self-defense.

Human rights organizations report that Ghahremani is now at imminent risk of execution.

In 2022, Ghahremani was ambushed by seven men in the city of Kermanshah. One of the attackers, a 40-year-old Muslim man who allegedly owed him money, stabbed Ghahremani. In the struggle, Ghahremani fought back and used the same knife to fatally stab his attacker.

Despite acting in self-defense, Ghahremani was arrested and convicted of murder. The court's decision to uphold his death sentence has drawn significant international criticism.

In accordance with Israel's 27a law

Last week, Ghahremani's execution was delayed at the last minute, reportedly due to international pressure, and was pushed off by a month. However, this reprieve now appears temporary following the appeal rejection.

Under Iranian law, the family of the deceased has the authority to commute the death sentence in exchange for monetary reparations.

In accordance with Israel's 27a law

Despite several offers, including a proposal to sponsor a mosque in memory of Amir Shokri, the family has refused any compensation.

The case has attracted widespread attention from human rights advocates who argue that Ghahremani's conviction and death sentence are unjust.