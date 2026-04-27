Iranian FM blames US over stalled peace talks during meeting with Russia's Putin

In a Monday meeting with Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Russian President Vladimir Putin offered "heartfelt greetings to Iran's Supreme Leader and President Pezeshkian," and said he hoped that Iran will weather this difficult period.

Putin also says Russia will do "that is in the interests of Iran and other countries in the region."

In response to Putin's well-wishes, Araghchi stated that the Iranian people, through their courage, were able to resist US aggression and will be able to endure.

This comes as the Foreign Minister blames leaders in Washington for the failure in peace talks this past month. Araghchi's conversation with Putin follows meetings in Pakistan and Oman.

Pakistani officials were given a list of "red lines" to be conveyed to the US which included nuclear issues and the strait of Hormuz. Iran insists the U.S. remove its blockade in the Strait of Hormuz before serious diplomacy over Tehran's nuclear program can take place.

Araghchi's meeting with Putin comes just days after Trump canceled an envoy trip, which included special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner, to Pakistan. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said accused Iran's leaders of "tremendous infighting and confusion within their “leadership.”

Now, the Iranians have put forward a new proposal which Washington has reportedly received (although not confirmed by the White House or State Department). Iran’s proposal would reportedly require Washington to end the war and provide guarantees that it would not resume.

In response, US President Donald Trump plans to gather his national security team to discuss the reported Iranian proposal and options moving forward. He also urged officials in Tehran, "to call" him when it wants a deal.