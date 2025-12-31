Iranian FM to Trump: 'You will never defeat us in Iran'

Against the backdrop of the Netanyahu-Trump summit earlier this week, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi addressed President Trump in an article published in the British newspaper The Guardian, saying, "you will never defeat us in Iran, but through genuine dialogue we can all be winners."

In the article, Araghchi also noted that Netanyahu fulfilled his dream of dragging the United States into a military confrontation with Iran and begged Trump to save him from the quagmire.

On the other hand, Iranian media outlets are quoting the spokesperson for the Iranian government, who said that "Iran has always been ready for negotiations, and the Iranian Foreign Ministry continues its diplomatic work. Iran will not initiate any attack, but it is fully prepared to defend itself and deal with any aggression."

Meanwhile, Iranian media report that Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of Iran, has appointed Ahmad Vahidi as Deputy Commander of the Revolutionary Guards. In the background, there was also an American report claiming that Iran has managed to restore its ballistic missile program.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with U.S. President Donald Trump, at his private estate in Mar-a-Lago, where one of the topics discussed was the issue of the Iranian threat. Prior to the meeting, the Arab media reported that there was concern in the Arab world that Trump would give Israel a green light to attack Iran.