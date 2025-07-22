Iran will not stop nuclear development, foreign minister says

Recommended -

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed that Iran will not be stopping their nuclear enrichment program in an interview with FOX News, despite pressure from the United States and the UN threat to reimpose snapback sanctions on Iran if a deal is not accepted by August.

United States President Donald Trump took to Truth Social in response to the FM's mention of the "serious" damage to their nuclear sites from US strikes, writing that the US would attack again "if necessary."

"We cannot give up enrichment because it is an achievement of our own scientists. And now, more than that, it is a question of national pride," Araghchi said in the interview. "Our enrichment is so dear to us."

Araghchi noted that while the country plans to continue developing their uranium, enrichment activities are currently paused due to the damage caused to their sites by the US strikes in June.

"Our facilities have been damaged – seriously damaged. The extent of which is now under evaluation by our atomic energy organization. But as far as I know, they are seriously damaged," he said.

Trump responded to the foreign minister's confirmation that the sites had been severely damaged by posting to Truth Social, writing "Of course they are, just like I said, and we will do it again, if necessary!"

While Washington and Tehran have not held talks since the US strikes on Iran in June, Iran will be meeting with its allies, Russia and China, on Tuesday. They are also set to hold talks on Friday with France, Germany, and the UK -- the countries able to reimpose UN sanctions as part of the snapback mechanism, also known as the E3.