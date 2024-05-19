Iranian Jew faces execution on Monday for self-defense killing

Arvin Ghahremani, a 20-year-old Jewish Iranian man, is set to be executed by hanging in Kermanshah Central Prison on Monday for a murder he allegedly committed in self-defense two years ago when he was 18.

According to Iran Human Rights, Arvin was attacked by a group of seven men, including the deceased, Amir Shokri, who drew a knife and stabbed Arvin.

In the struggle, Arvin managed to wrest the knife from Shokri and fatally stabbed him.

The incident has been classified as murder by Iranian authorities, leading to Arvin's death sentence.

The execution was initially scheduled to take place over Shabbat but was postponed until Monday, reportedly due to international pressure and outcry against the verdict.

Under Iranian law, the family of the deceased has the power to commute the death sentence in exchange for monetary reparations. Despite several offers, including one to sponsor a mosque in Amir Shokri’s memory, the family has refused to accept any compensation.

Since the beginning of 2024, Iran has executed at least 103 individuals, with four executions occurring in just the last two days.

Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, Director of the Iran Human Rights Organisation, criticized the lack of international response, stating: "The silence of the international community regarding the execution of more than 103 people in the last four weeks is unacceptable and must end."