Iranian semi-official media outlet Mehr released what it claims are the 14-points of the draft Memorandum of Understanding between the US and Iran. According to Mehr's report, which cites a source close to Iran's negotiating team, the draft calls for an immediate and permanent halt to fighting on all fronts, including Lebanon, and a US pledge not to interfere in Iran's internal affairs.

The draft reportedly calls for lifting the maritime blockade and reopening the Strait of Hormuz within 30 days under Iranian arrangements, alongside a US commitment to withdraw forces from areas around Iran. The deal will also suspend sanctions on Iranian oil and petrochemical revenues, making Iranian financial resources fully accessible.

The draft outlines 60 days of negotiations toward a final agreement covering nuclear issues, full sanctions relief, reconstruction of Iran's economy, and the fate of enriched nuclear material. It also reportedly calls for the release of $24 billion in frozen Iranian funds during that period, with any final agreement to be approved through a UN Security Council resolution.

Mehr reported that the final negotiations would not begin before the release of half of Iran's frozen funds, the suspension of oil sanctions, and the lifting of the naval blockade.

Separately, Axios reported that the deal has been approved at Iran's highest level, though it may not yet have received final sign-off from the Supreme Leader.

A spokesperson for Iran's foreign ministry told Axios that Tehran had "not yet reached a final decision." According to Axios, under the MoU, Iran would make certain commitments to never acquire a nuclear weapon, which could include down-blending its highly enriched uranium under UN supervision.