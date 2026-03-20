Iranian message attributed to Mojtaba Khamenei accuses Israel of attacking Turkey, Oman to frame Tehran

Iran's new leader is yet to make a public appearance or even record a message in his own voice

i24NEWS
i24NEWS
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An image of Mojtaba Khamenei at a funeral of an Iranian general killed by Israeli strike
An image of Mojtaba Khamenei at a funeral of an Iranian general killed by Israeli strike AP Photo/Vahid Salemi

Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, issued a statement for Eid al-Fitr and the new Iranian year (Nowruz), once again without him appearing or reading it out. 

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Mojtaba Khamenei still remains hidden from public

In the statement, Khamenei said that despite the heavy losses, Iranian forces have succeeded in “breaking the enemy.” 

Khamenei also commented on the strikes on neighboring Arab Gulf states, stating that he believes in good relations with neighboring countries due to their “shared religion and strategic interests.”

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Turkey warns Iran against continued airspace violations

Khamenei also denied attacking Turkey and Oman, accusing Israel of attempting to create a ‘false-flag’ to create divisions between Iran and its neighbors.

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