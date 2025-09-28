Iranian officials fear economic isolation as Snapback sanctions reimposed

Iran may be facing one of its gravest crises since the 1979 Islamic Revolution as the United Nations (UN) reimposed its Snapback sanctions on the country on Saturday. This after last attempts at talks between Tehran and E3 countries -- The UK, France, and Germany -- failed to resolve the decades-long friction over Iran's nuclear program.

The bans include suspending Iran's uranium enrichment (heavy water and reprocessing-related activities) and use of ballistic missile technology, embargo the export of conventional arms to it, reimpose travel bans and global asset freezes on listed individuals and entities, and authorize the seizure of weapons and other prohibited cargo being transferred by Iran to state and non-state actors, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement on Saturday.

"The clerical establishment is trapped between a rock and a hard place. The existence of the Islamic Republic is in peril," one official said, adding that "our people cannot handle more economic pressure or another war."

The conflict over Iran's nuclear development has led to growing dissatisfaction and division within its population as well as economic isolation, which Iranian officials told Reuters they have predicted will further intensify without advancement in talks with Western countries. But accepting the West's demands risks weakening the ruling leadership's power and going against the Islamic Republic’s revolutionary beliefs in "not succumbing to Western pressure," they said.

As UN sanctions were reimposed on Iran, the foreign ministers of Britain, France and Germany said "our countries will continue to pursue diplomatic routes and negotiations. The reimposition of U.N. sanctions is not the end of diplomacy. We urge Iran to refrain from any escalatory action and to return to compliance with its legally binding safeguards obligations."

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also said that "the Security Council’s decision on September 19 – reaffirmed on September 26 – to restore these restrictions sends a clear message: the world will not acquiesce to threats and half measures – and Tehran will be held to account. President Trump has been clear that diplomacy is still an option—a deal remains the best outcome for the Iranian people and the world."

"For that to happen, Iran must accept direct talks, held in good faith, without stalling or obfuscation," he added. "Absent such a deal, it is incumbent on partners to implement snapback sanctions immediately in order to pressure Iran’s leaders to do what is right for their nation and best for the safety of the world."

As the crisis grows, rifts widen within Iran's leadership over handling the crisis. Some of its ruling elite push for a tougher stance, while others fear it could lead to the collapse of the Islamic Republic if not conceded.

With Trump's revival of a "maximum pressure" campaign on Tehran since February with new sanctions and threats of further military action, a second official said some decision-makers in Tehran believe "maintaining the status quo — no war, no deal, and continued talks — is the best option without offering further concessions."