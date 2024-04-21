Iranian President Raisi set for official visit to Pakistan after recent flare up

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is scheduled to embark on an official visit to Pakistan starting Monday, Islamabad announced on Sunday, signaling a significant step towards mending ties between the two neighboring Muslim nations following recent escalations.

The visit, confirmed by Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is slated to take place from Monday to Wednesday, despite concerns over rising tensions in the Middle East sparked by Iran's recent attack on Israel and reported retaliatory strikes.

While the visit had been anticipated since January, its occurrence was uncertain amid the backdrop of heightened regional tensions.

However, Pakistan's Prime Minister had previously indicated that the visit would occur "very soon."

During his visit, President Raisi is expected to hold meetings with Pakistan's President, Prime Minister, Chairman of the Senate, and Speaker of the National Assembly, according to a statement from Pakistan's foreign office.

"The discussions will cover various regional and global developments, with a focus on bilateral cooperation in combating the common threat of terrorism," the statement added.

(Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs via AP)

President Raisi's itinerary includes visits to major cities like Lahore and Karachi, with a particular emphasis on bolstering bilateral and trade relations between the two nations.

Pakistan, urging all parties involved in the Middle East conflict to exercise restraint and pursue de-escalation, is keen on facilitating a constructive dialogue between Iran and other regional stakeholders.

The history of Iran-Pakistan relations has been marked by ups and downs, with the missile strikes in January representing a significant escalation. However, both sides have since moved swiftly to defuse tensions.