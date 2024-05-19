A helicopter reportedly carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has been involved in an incident that may have resulted in a hard landing.

Rescue operations are currently underway, according to Iranian state television.

Raisi was traveling in Iran’s East Azerbaijan province when the incident occurred. According to the IRGC-affiliated Tasnim News Agency, emergency services are actively searching for the president's helicopter. However, foggy weather conditions are hampering these efforts.

Reports indicate that Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Mohammad Ali Ale-Hashem, the representative of the Guardianship of the Islamic Jurist in East Azerbaijan and the Imam of Friday Prayer in Tabriz, were also on the helicopter with Raisi.

This is a developing story