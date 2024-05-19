Iranian President Raisi's life at risk after helicopter crash, rescue operation ongoing | LIVE UPDATES
Raisi was traveling in Iran’s East Azerbaijan province when the incident occurred. Initial reports do not provide details on the other passengers onboard or the exact nature of the crash
A helicopter reportedly carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has been involved in an incident that may have resulted in a hard landing.
Rescue operations are currently underway, according to Iranian state television.
Raisi was traveling in Iran’s East Azerbaijan province when the incident occurred. According to the IRGC-affiliated Tasnim News Agency, emergency services are actively searching for the president's helicopter. However, foggy weather conditions are hampering these efforts.
Reports indicate that Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Mohammad Ali Ale-Hashem, the representative of the Guardianship of the Islamic Jurist in East Azerbaijan and the Imam of Friday Prayer in Tabriz, were also on the helicopter with Raisi.
Iranian official to Reuters: "Lives of President Raisi and Foreign Minister Amirabdollahian at risk following helicopter crash"
Mohammad Mokhber, Iran's first Vice-President, is en route to Tabriz to oversee search and rescue efforts
Two hours have passed since the helicopter went down and Iranian rescue officials have yet to reach the crash site - multiple reports
Iranian government has formed a "crisis headquarters" following the crash involving Raisi's helicopter - Iran's Shargh daily Newspaper
Iranian news agency Tasnim says the site of the incident has been determined near the village of Uzi
There is a "high" possibility of casualties due to the "seriousness" of the accident involving President Raisi - Iran's IRIB News Agency
Iranian interior minister confirms: President's helicopter had "tough landing, rescue teams are still on the way"
Iranian Fars News Agency says that at the moment, there is no contact with any of the people who were on board the helicopter that was carrying Iranian President Raisi