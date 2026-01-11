Iranian protest death toll reaches 192, says human rights group | LIVE BLOG
At the same time, Iran International reports that at least 2,000 people may have been killed in the past 48 hours, although the figure cannot be verified due to a near‑total internet blackout
Iranian President: 'Terrorists' linked to foreign powers are killing innocent people
Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian claims that “terrorists” linked to foreign powers are killing innocent people and attacking public properties.
Reports suggest at least 2,000 killed during last 48 hours in Iran, but cannot yet be verified due to internet blackout
The internet shutdown in Iran since January 8 has made it difficult to verify events on the ground, but consistent reports indicate that security forces are using lethal force against protesters. Iran International says even the most conservative estimates put the death toll at at least 2,000 in the past 48 hours.
At least 192 people have been killed in two weeks of protests in Iran, a sharp rise from an earlier reported 51, according to Norway-based NGO Iran Human Rights. The group warned the toll could be higher, as a prolonged internet blackout has made verification difficult.