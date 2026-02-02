Iranian protester Erfan Soltani released on bail amid fears of execution

Iranian protester Erfan Soltani has been released on bail following fears he could face execution, according to reports from the Norway-based human rights organization Hengaw and Iranian state media.

Soltani, 26, was arrested on January 10 at his home in Fardis, about 25 miles west of Tehran, amid nationwide anti-government protests. He was charged with “assembly and collusion against the country’s internal security” and “propaganda activities” against the regime, state broadcaster IRIB reported.

Earlier reports suggested that Iranian authorities planned to execute Soltani, prompting international concern. The US State Department and Soltani’s relatives voiced fears for his life, though Iran’s judiciary dismissed these reports as “fabricated news,” according to IRIB.

Soltani’s family confirmed that his execution had been postponed. US President Donald Trump said he had received assurances “on good authority” that no executions were planned, warning Iran that the US would “take strong action” if protesters were harmed.

On Saturday, Soltani was released on bail, with Press TV confirming the move in a post on Telegram. Soltani’s relative, Somayeh, described him as “an incredibly kind and warm-hearted young man” who has “always fought for the freedom of Iran.” Reports indicated he is in good physical health and has been able to meet with family members since his release.

The protests in Iran have left more than 6,400 people dead and over 1,000 arrested, according to the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), with an additional 11,280 deaths under review. Despite a nationwide internet shutdown, witnesses, human rights activists, and medical professionals reported widespread violence against demonstrators.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei acknowledged the deaths during more than two weeks of unrest, attributing some of the unrest to US encouragement. While Trump called on Iranians to continue demonstrations, no US military action occurred. However, the US is reportedly considering military strikes after nuclear program negotiations with Iran failed, while Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated he remains “confident that we can achieve a deal” with the US.