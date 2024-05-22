Iranian supreme leader vows to keep Raisi's promise to eliminate Israel

During a funeral for President Raisi, attended by tens of thousands at Tehran University, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei reaffirmed Iran's commitment to supporting the Palestinian cause.

Addressing Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, Khamenei declared, "The promise to eliminate Israel will be kept, and we will see the day when Palestine extends from the sea to the river."

He praised the resilience of the people of Gaza, stating, "The resistance of the people of Gaza has impressed the world. Who would have thought that American universities would support Palestine?"

Haniyeh, attending the funeral alongside Hezbollah's deputy secretary general Naim Kassem, echoed Khamenei's sentiments, affirming that "Iran will continue its policy of support for the Palestinians alongside the leaders of the axis of resistance."

He conveyed condolences on behalf of the Palestinian people and the "resistance factions in Gaza," recalling President Raisi's commitment to the Palestinian cause.

The funeral, held for President Raisi and other victims of a recent helicopter crash, saw processions through the cities of Tabriz and Qom, with the final burial in Raisi's hometown of Mashhad. The event was marked by chants of “Death to Israel” from the crowd, emphasizing the strong anti-Israel sentiment among attendees.