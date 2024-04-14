Iranians express support for Israeli strikes on regime sites

Amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, a surprising phenomenon has emerged in Iran: Iranians rallying in support of Israeli strikes on regime sites.

In the aftermath of an airstrike in Damascus that targeted Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) officers, including Commander Mohammad Reza Zahedi, Iranians have taken to the streets to spread anti-regime graffiti and flooded social media with messages backing Israel.

(AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

The airstrike in Damascus, widely attributed to Israel, has sparked an unexpected reaction among segments of the Iranian population. Many Iranians responded to news of the attack with celebration, a reaction reminiscent of previous instances when regime targets were struck. This pattern of response dates back to the assassination of IRGC Commander Qassem Soleimani by the United States in 2020, during which Iranians expressed gratitude towards then-President Donald Trump for the deed.

The tradition of celebrating attacks on regime targets, often accompanied by derogatory references to the slain individuals, has become increasingly common in Iranian social circles. Soleimani, referred to as a "kotlet" (a popular ground meat patty), serves as a symbol for Iranians to express disdain towards figures associated with the regime.

Moreover, Iranians have extended their expressions of support beyond instances involving the IRGC to include Hamas terrorists in Gaza and other targets perceived as hostile to their interests. The phenomenon underscores a complex relationship between segments of the Iranian populace and the regime, with diverging sentiments towards external actors such as Israel and the United States.