IRGC colonel reportedly dies after wounded in alleged Israeli strike in Syria

Colonel Ahmadreza Afshari succumbed to wounds sustained in an alleged Israeli attack on Syria, according to IRGC commander Hossein Salami

Members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) marching during the annual "Sacred Defence Week" military parade marking the anniversary of the outbreak of the 1980-1988 war with Saddam Hussein's Iraq, in the capital Tehran. September 22, 2019.
Members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) marching during the annual "Sacred Defence Week" military parade marking the anniversary of the outbreak of the 1980-1988 war with Saddam Hussein's Iraq, in the capital Tehran. September 22, 2019.IRANIAN PRESIDENCY / AFP

A high-ranking Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps member was killed in an alleged Israeli strike in Syria, according to IRGC commander Hossein Salami on Thursday, quoted by the Fars news outlet.

"Colonel Ahmadreza Afshari was martyred due to injuries sustained from aerial bombardment from the coalition violating Syria," he said, although he did not say when the attack happened.

Alleged Israeli attacks on Syria come frequently, although Israel's security officials seldom comment on the reports.

