A high-ranking Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps member was killed in an alleged Israeli strike in Syria, according to IRGC commander Hossein Salami on Thursday, quoted by the Fars news outlet.

"Colonel Ahmadreza Afshari was martyred due to injuries sustained from aerial bombardment from the coalition violating Syria," he said, although he did not say when the attack happened.

Alleged Israeli attacks on Syria come frequently, although Israel's security officials seldom comment on the reports.