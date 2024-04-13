IRGC fighters seize a ship near Strait of Hormuz

Commandos from Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard seized a container ship near the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, authorities said.

Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency acknowledged the seizure after a video seen by The Associated Press showed the commandos raiding the ship Saturday, an attack a Mideast defense official attributed to Iran amid wider tensions between Tehran and the West.

The attack was earlier reported by the British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, which said it took place in the Gulf of Oman off the Emirati port city of Fujairah.