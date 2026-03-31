IRGC threatens strikes on US tech giants across the Middle East

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has threatened to strike 18 US technology and defense-related companies operating in the Middle East, warning the action could begin as early as tomorrow night if Iran’s senior commanders are targeted.

In a statement, the IRGC urged employees of the listed firms to evacuate immediately, and advised nearby residents to leave surrounding areas, describing the companies as “terrorist” entities allegedly supporting US and Israeli operations against Iran.

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Iran claims the firms’ technologies are being used in military activity and said any future attacks on its leadership would trigger retaliation against associated infrastructure across the region.

The IRGC named companies including Cisco, HP, Intel, Oracle, Microsoft, Apple, Google, Meta, IBM, Dell, Nvidia, Tesla, GE, JPMorgan, and Boeing, among others, as potential targets.