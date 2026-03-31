IRGC threatens strikes on US tech giants across the Middle East

Iran has threatened to target 18 US tech and defense companies in the Middle East, warning employees to evacuate immediately

i24NEWS
i24NEWS
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FILE: Google logo at the company's headquarters
FILE: Google logo at the company's headquarters AP / Marcio Jose Sanchez 2016 ©

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has threatened to strike 18 US technology and defense-related companies operating in the Middle East, warning the action could begin as early as tomorrow night if Iran’s senior commanders are targeted.

In a statement, the IRGC urged employees of the listed firms to evacuate immediately, and advised nearby residents to leave surrounding areas, describing the companies as “terrorist” entities allegedly supporting US and Israeli operations against Iran.

https://x.com/i/web/status/2038993648365215862

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Iran claims the firms’ technologies are being used in military activity and said any future attacks on its leadership would trigger retaliation against associated infrastructure across the region.

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The IRGC named companies including Cisco, HP, Intel, Oracle, Microsoft, Apple, Google, Meta, IBM, Dell, Nvidia, Tesla, GE, JPMorgan, and Boeing, among others, as potential targets.

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